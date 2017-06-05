Austin Dillon wins first Cup race, takes 600-mile race

After leading 397 of 400 laps in a win past year, Truex led the way for 233 in 2017. Dillon, the grandson of well-known vehicle owner Richard Childress, won his first race in NASCAR’s top circuit. “I thought I’d saved enough early where I could attack at the end, but I tried to wait as long as possible”. He ran in the teens most of the night before finishing 10th.

Dillon and his crew had a little fun celebrating on the infield grass afterward.

“We’ve got to thank Jimmie (Johnson) and the No. 48 guys, Jimmie especially”, Earnhardt said. It was the first victory for the No. 3 auto since October 2000 when Earnhardt won at Talladega.

“It was breathtaking because it was so edgy to drive”, Harvick said.

Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin completed the top five, with Kurt Busch and rookie Erik Jones next up.

“Running this race during the day is probably the best decision”, Earnhardt said. That’s credit to the team, to take the feel I need and get it right. “He’s put a lot into me”.

The caution came out at 7:53 p.m. ET, just after the caution flag involving Matt DiBenedetto’s auto, which hit a wall.

There are others who’d like to see the sentimental favorite win this one.

The result marked Busch’s 16th top-10 finish in in 27 races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of only two tracks – the other being Pocono Raceway – where he hasn’t won a points race. Whether it was a nailbiter in Daytona past year, mishap at Kansas in 2016 or fuel mileage in Charlotte, Truex has seen so many strong efforts fall short.

NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race victor Kyle Busch finished second, and despite leading a race-high 233 laps, defending Coca-Cola 600 champion Martin Truex Jr. finished in third place.

FOX NASCAR once again will honor American service members who have fallen in the past year with “FOX Sports Remembers” during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race broadcast (live on FOX at 6:00 PM ET). My fiancé wrote in the vehicle, ‘When you keep God in the first place, he will take you places you never imagined.’ And, I never imagined to be here at the 600 Victory Lane.

It was simply not meant to be this week for Kyle Larson, who was the points leader heading into the race. “I don’t know if he blew a tire or something, and I ended up in something that he had on track”. However, he was able to score a stage win and take the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points lead. But when he was asked a question in the media center about Dillon winning the race, he was less than thrilled.

For the second straight Cup Series points race, there was fire.

EARLY DAMAGE: Brad Keselowski plowed Chase Elliott from behind on Lap 19 when Elliott’s No. 24 Chevrolet ran over a part from a damaged auto and slowed drastically on the front stretch.

Something flew out from underneath Jeffrey Earnhardt and hit the front of Elliott’s auto, which quickly caught fire just as NASCAR was preparing going to a competition caution. And both of the grandsons have won races in it in those series.