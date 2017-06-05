Australia stands by Afghanistan after attack

“We don’t yet have a complete picture. we have no claim of responsibility, we can not say for sure how this attack happened and against whom it was directed”.

No group has so far claimed Wednesday’s attack, launched from a sewage tanker packed with explosives, which tore a massive crater in the ground and killed at least 90 people, mainly civilians, while wounding hundreds.

The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations.

No group has claimed responsibility for what the authorities say was a suicide auto bombing that struck a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.

Afghan native and Indiana University professor Nazif Shahrani told VOA he is not surprised by the bombing.

Al Jazeera’s Qais Azimy, reporting from Kabul, said that people across the Afghan capital were grieving.

The UN Security Council condemned them as “heinous and cowardly”, and urged all countries to cooperate with the Afghan government in identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, said the residence of the Iranian ambassador was heavily damaged and part of the diplomatic compound was destroyed. Pictures circulated on social media showed the blast turned a portion of the diplomatic mission into ruins.

He said the bomb had gone off “in the immediate vicinity” of the German embassy.

Due to the blast buildings of several embassies including the Pakistani and Indian embassy were also damaged.

Germany’s Interior Ministry says deportation of Afghans whose asylum requirements have been rejected for the time being suspended in the wake of an attack in Kabul which ruined the German Embassy.

Makeshift ambulances carried the wounded away from the scene, as frantic relatives gathered both at the cordoned-off perimeter of the blast site and later at hospitals to try to locate loved ones.

President Ashraf Ghani slammed the bombing, the deadliest single attack in Kabul since the Taliban were toppled from power in a 2001 US-led invasion, as a “war crime”. “We want peace but those who kill us in the holy month of Ramadan aren’t worth a call for peace”. The Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster by USA -led forces, denied responsibility and said they condemned attacks that have no legitimate target and killed civilians.