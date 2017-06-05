Australia to push for TPP consensus among remaining countries

The negotiations followed a weekend of talks among Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries that were overshadowed by fears of USA protectionism under President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

The RCEP, a 16-nation free trade agreement which comprises China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the 10 Asean members, has not had a smooth ride so far.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay, centre, is mobbed by reporters at the end of the meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures while attending a joint press conference held on the sideline of the Apec 23rd Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Hanoi May 21, 2017.

“The United States pulled out of the TPP and it’s not going to change that decision”.

Sources close to the discussions said the so-called TPP-11 states – the 11 members left after the United States withdrew – were planning a statement for Sunday that would say they were committed to moving ahead with TPP.

Japan still regrets the United States withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact but is focused on promoting unity among the 11 remaining countries in order to salvage the agreement, according to Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko.

Eleven countries have agreed to expedite the signing of a Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement despite the absence of the United States.

Mr Seko said his meeting with Mr Lighthizer built on an understanding reached between Mr Trump and Mr Abe in their meeting in February to focus on one-on-one trade talks.

“Singapore is encouraged by our partners’ commitment to the TPP”.

The talks took place as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in Hanoi.

Officials from TPP countries will meet again in Japan in July and bring proposals in November, Mr McClay said.

“In particular, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation to address common concerns with respect to unfair trade practices utilised by third-countries”, it said.

Malaysian trade minister Mustapa Mohamed told Reuters there was optimism the United States would return to TPP one day, because Trump had shown readiness to shift his position on other matters, such as softening his stance towards China.

“We’re willing to negotiate bilateral agreements with other partners in the world”, Lighthizer said, but pledged the United States’ commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and said regional trade played an important role in USA trade policy.

While not directly referring to the U.S., Oreshkin said one nation was at odds with others on the content.

After US President Donald Trump pulled his support of it during his opening days in office, the formerly 12-country deal looked dead in the water. “We are now creating a new membership…in order to not waste the negotiating capital we have invested in TPP”.

His meetings with Canada and Mexico are likely to be dominated by discussions about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).