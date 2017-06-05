Australia under orders to be vigilant as security becomes priority

The London attack, in which at least six people were killed and dozens others were injured, started last night when a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended with multiple stabbings at restaurants nearby.

“We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate – in conjunction with the European Central Bank and relevant police and security authorities – to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event”.

Australia are due to play Bangladesh – a country where they postponed a Test series tour in 2015 over security fears – in the Champions Trophy One Day International tournament on Monday at The Oval, whose ground is not far from where the attack by three assailants took place late Saturday.

LONDON, June 4 The Australian cricket board said it was comfortable with the level of security provided to their Champions Trophy team following Saturday night’s attack in London that killed seven people.

“As with the rest of the world, the Australian team is shocked and saddened at the events that have occurred in London overnight and our thoughts are with those directly involved and their loved ones”.

Smith acknowledged his team now have no margin for error against Bangladesh and England if they are to advance to the knockout stages.

“You never want to see that happening around the world – particularly when we’re so close to the events that happened last night”, Smith told an eve of match press conference.

“I was just reading my Twitter feed and I saw something pop up, so I immediately turned on to the BBC and saw the news”, he said.

“So Frank, our security guy, just made sure we remained in the hotel and stayed nice and safe”. “The batters can respond themselves a little bit better”, he said. It will be a challenge for all, though, to concentrate on the cricket at a time when England has suffered two major terror attacks in under two weeks.

“Obviously we’ve got to win the next game and probably quite well as well. So we perhaps got away with one there”, Smith said.

The veteran seamer said: “Cardiff is 12 years back and obviously tomorrow is a new day, but it has been a good memory for us”. But I probably would have preferred to be in New Zealand’s position when we came off at the end there.