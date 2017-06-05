Australian state looks to ease power volatility with gas

“On Wednesday, we announced the government would invest $770 million to remove the costs of the Solar Bonus Scheme from network charges for the next three years after the independent Queensland Competition Authority released its final determination on regulated retail electricity prices for regional Queensland”, he said.

After announcing on Sunday it would return its Swanbank E gas power station to help with the east coast gas crisis, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a $1.16 billion energy package to drive the uptake of renewables as well as ensure a reliable supply of electricity.

The plan was unveiled ahead of recommendations from Australia’s chief scientist due this Friday on how to make the national electricity market more secure in a report commissioned past year following a state-wide blackout in wind-dependent South Australia.

“We can’t control the weather but we can take action now to bring the state-owned Swanbank E gas-fired power station back online in time for the summer months”, he said.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said they would also create a new taskforce, lead by Finkel review panel member and former Energex Terry Effeney, to looking in to maintaining energy security as the state moves to 50 per cent renewable energy by the end of next decade.

Prices for the March quarter of 2018 for Queensland base load electricity futures fell 11 percent to A$105.50 following the announcement on Monday.

The energy plan announced today by the state government also includes the AUD-386-million (USD 285m/EUR 254m) Powering North Queensland Plan that was unveiled on Friday and that includes investment for a new transmission line that could unlock some 2 GW of renewable energy projects.

Glencore, which has threatened to close its copper smelter and refinery in Queensland, had no immediate comment on the state’s power plan.

Lining up affordable gas for Swanbank E could be a challenge, amid concerns about a shortfall of supply, with gas being pulled out of the domestic market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Queensland.