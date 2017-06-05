Automakers should stand with Paris Climate Accord

“The United States, through strong action from local leaders, businesses and investors, remains committed to fulfilling the Paris agreement“, said Bloomberg, who serves as the U.N. special envoy for cities and climate change. Current U.S. policies, including the Clean Power Plan, would result in a reduction of emissions by only 10 percent below 2005 levels by that time.

Pakistan has been consistently listed as in the top ten nations that are already severely affected by climate change, and therefore has a close interest in developments regarding this global concern.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reaffirmed his city’s commitment to the 2015 Paris accord and called the president’s move “reckless” and “unacceptable”. “The Paris Climate Treaty is the most important agreement between nations to collectively minimize the long term damage climate change will cause”.

Russian President also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the United States leaves hope for reaching a compromise on the Paris deal before it takes effect in 2021.

Trump ran on getting the USA out of the deal, he won, and he is doing what he said he would do.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the us economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

Pruitt spoke at a White House briefing one day after Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson downplayed the significance of the USA pullout from the Paris climate pact saying that the US has a “terrific record” of reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions.

May indicated to the American president that “the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris agreement, as she set out recently at the G7″.

“For some reason or another, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left in this country and around the world”, Pence told Fox News Channel. If he accepts the idea of climate change, it might create a division among him and his base supporters.

Catastrophic climate change? Not in my lifetime.

Next up, it was Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, who spoke at the White House press briefing on Friday.

Reporters had asked Spicer earlier in the week about Trump’s views on climate change. “I think it’s a privileged opportunity”.