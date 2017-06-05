Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Looking at the current price of the stock and the 52 week high and low, it suggests that the stock is likely to go Up in the future. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. “Also, it is confident of achieving its long-term goals of low-double digit operating margin growth, Active Representatives growth of 1-2% and constant-dollar revenue growth in the mid-single digits”. 3489582 shares were traded on Avon Products, Inc.’s last session. The company was initiated on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 22 report. To conclude comes the ratings part in which the company was evaluated with 4 analyst of WSJ going for Buy ratings in current phase. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) belongs to Consumer Goods sector, recorded a price change of -1.42% in last trade close. The earnings per share (EPS) term represents portion of a company’s earnings with net of taxes as well as preferred stock dividends that is owed to each share of common stock.

AVP has a 1-year high price of $ 6.96 and 1-year low price of $3.24. (NYSE:AVP) is -31.35%, -20.46% over the last quarter, and -35.57% for the past six months. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.89% invested in the company for 837,794 shares. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Currently, the market capitalization of Avon Products Inc.

Over the past 50 days, Avon Products, Inc. stock’s -29.32% off of the high and 6.79% removed from the low. During the same period past year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avon Products will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finally, B. Riley reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Fernando Acosta sold 77,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Price to sales ratio was 0.28 while 90% of stock was owned by Institutional investors. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 28.1% in the fourth quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Avon Products Inc in their top 10 positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Avon Products worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Inc. now owns 1,906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. On the other side, analysts now consider Avon Products, Inc. a neutral, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).