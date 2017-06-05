B.C. woman ID’d as Cdn killed in London terror attack

French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the victims.

British Transport Police said one of its officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton, and was seriously injured.

Tensions between London and Washing ton are already heightened after allegations that USA intelligence officials leaked sensitive information related to the Manchester attack to USA media.

Of them, four men were arrested after police raided what is believed to be the home of one of the men behind the London attack, Sky News reported. Neighbors of the site of one of the raids said they recognized one of the men who was shown in news reports as one of the attackers.

“The general election is of course about the argument between the Labour and Conservative parties and our very different visions and plans for the future of our country“.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, former Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday: “A travel ban will be cannon fodder to the recruiters”.

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, said Simon Milner, Director of Policy at Facebook in an emailed statement.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said after the van hit the pedestrians it was driven into the Borough Market area nearby.

It is understood she called her friends and family in Queensland to say she was OK, that the knife had missed her main arteries and windpipe and she was recovering well after receiving stitches.

According to the BBC, police said the attack began at 9:58 p.m. when a rented van entered the north side of London Bridge, careening into the pavement and striking several people before coming to a stop at the other end of the bridge near Barroway and Banker pub.

On May 22, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. Authorities said they fired an “unprecedented” 50 shots at the men, who were wearing fake suicide vests.

Around 850 people from the United Kingdom have traveled to work with jihadi groups in Syria and Iraq, with half having returned to the United Kingdom – and more 100 convicted when they came back to Britain. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”. The wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Dowling’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured in the attack. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them”. I thought if I threw bottles or chairs they could come after me. “I start to walk towards it and all of a sudden a guy comes up to me with a knife, I duck it, he stabs me and I push him off, blood is going everywhere”.