B.C. Woman Identified As Canadian Who Died In London Terror Attack

Christine Archibald, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, is seen in an undated photo released by her family June 4, 2017 after it was announced that she was killed in the London Bridge area attacks.

Islamic State’s statement from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, the SITE Intelligence Group said Sunday.

Islamist militants, or people claiming allegiance to the group, have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.

The attack at iconic London Bridge and a nearby market was the third terrorist strike in Britain in less than three months.

President Donald Trump argued in favour of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night.

According to Khan’s spokesperson, “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

“We have already made significant progress, but of course, there remains much more to do”, said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

If bravery can be quantified, then the story of the first responders and police forces who descended in the chaotic moments after this weekend’s London attacks can be told in sheer numbers. Officers fired 50 bullets to kill the men because they believed they were wearing suicide belts, although the canisters tied around their waists later proved to be hoaxes.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

Security cordons will remain around London Bridge indefinitely.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said.

As the assault unfolded in London Saturday night, some customers in pubs and restaurants scattered in panic as the assault unfolded – or fought back by hurling bottles and even chairs at the knife-wielding attackers, witnesses said.

“He was being stabbed quite coldly, and he slumped to the ground”, he said of the victim.

Seven were killed and 48 injured in last night’s tragic attacks, which took place in the London Bridge area.

Australian defence minister Marise Payne said her government was concerned by IS linkages in Asia and the Pacific.

Quoting May, Corbyn said that the “difficult conversations” required were with United Kingdom ally Saudi Arabia, accusing May of suppressing a report on foreign funding for extremist groups. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Khan says the militants want to disrupt Britain’s democracy and hamper plans for voting in the general election June 8.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”.

Roads were closed off and stations evacuated as police shouted at people to flee the scene.

The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders. “Three men got out with long blades, 12 inches (30 centimeters) long and went randomly… stabbing people”. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them.