BA boss says he won’t resign over IT meltdown

British Airways had said a “major IT system failure” forced Saturday’s cancellation of all scheduled flights from the two airports.

Passengers who did eventually get moving on a limited number of flights on Sunday reported arriving at their destinations without their luggage.

Cruz said that to reduce overcrowding travelers will only be let into the terminal 90 minutes before their flights.

In a statement released on Sunday, chief executive Alex Cruz said: “I know this has been a frightful time for customers”.

British Airways passengers are facing a third day of disruption at Heathrow as the beleaguered airline continues to deal with the fallout from a global IT crash.

Flight compensation website Flightright.com said that with around 800 flights canceled at Gatwick and Heathrow on Saturday and Sunday, BA was looking at having to pay around 61 million euros ($68 million) in compensation under European Union rules.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded over a busy holiday weekend in Britain after BA scrapped hundreds of flights worldwide.

It said the outage was caused by a computer power supply issue.

British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz has publically stated he will not resign and has refuted suggestions that the mass flight disruptions are a result of cutting costs.

BA has rejected a suggestion by the GMB union that the outsourcing of IT functions to India to cut costs had contributed to the chaos.

He also emphatically stated that there was no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

“Our team offered assistance to guests who were due to transfer onto BA services at London Heathrow by re-booking them on to Aer Lingus flights where possible”, the Irish carrier said in a statement.

Under EU law customers whose flights were delayed or cancelled are entitled to assistance and compensation, if the disruption was within the airline’s control.

Waiting area at Heathrow airport where passengers are waiting for details about flights.

The airline Monday asked passengers again to check their flights status before setting out for the airports, which were crowded over the weekend with so many flights canceled and delayed.

The crisis, which the GMB union has blamed the problem on technical staff being outsourced from the United Kingdom to India, caused the share price of BA’s parent company IAG to fall 2.5%.

BA passengers were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline’s online check-in systems. After landing he and his passengers – along with thousands of others – were told they would simply have to wait. The airline canceled departures for most of Saturday from Heathrow and Gatwick. “Passengers looking to re-book flights should go to ba.com”. The airline said it would full meet its obligations under passenger rights rules.