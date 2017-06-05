Baahubali 2 vs Dangal collections: Race at last coming to an end!

Dangal has collected Rs 1,848 crore worldwide, more than Rs 100 crore from Baahubali 2 which has just crossed the Rs 1,700-crore mark. The film made around Rs 70 lakh on Friday, followed by Rs 1 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday. #Taiwan – Rs 36.50 crore.

As per the latest reports, Dangal’s total box office collection now stands at Rs 1,848 crore – with much of that number being contributed by China. Released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba (“Let’s Wrestle, Dad”) on May 5 in around 7,000 screens. After Dangal performing exceptionally well, SS Rajamouli and his team have special plans.

“It is an unprecedented success for an Indian film and important land mark, making Dangal a super hit Indian film”, said Prasad Shetty, partner of Strategic Alliance a Chinese firm promoting Indian films in China for the past few years. It is the first Indian film to make the fastest Rs 100 crore; it was the first Indian film to breach the $100 million mark and it was the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide collections. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is about a determined father in a patriarchal society, training his daughters into world class wrestlers. Interestingly, Aamir is also one of the popular Indian star in China and with this film he has added another feather to his cap.

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Dangal has gone on a record breaking spree in every country it has released.

In an interaction, Aamir spoke about how overwhelmed he is with the response to the sports drama.