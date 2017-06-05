Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut ties with Qatar

A brief statement on the official Bahrain news agency said Bahrain, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, was also cutting air and sea contact with Qatar and was giving its citizens in Qatar 14 days to leave.

The statement said all Egyptian ports and airports would be closed to Qatari vessels and planes. Saudi Arabia said it will shut land crossings with its neighbor, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. It is also not the first time Qatar has been accused of supporting various groups that are regarded as offshoots of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Isis).

FlightGlobal schedules data shows that Qatar Airways flies to Bahrain, along with three destinations in Egypt, nine cities in Saudi Arabia, and four cities in the UAE.

Ties between Qatar and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council spiraled in late May.

Its Gulf Arab neighbours responded with anger, blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al Jazeera.

Qatar had no immediate comment.

Emirates has issued a statement following suit – you can see the story here. The two countries have fallen out over relations with Iran.

The announcements come a day after a report that the Palestinian Hamas terror group, partially funded by Iran, was being forced out of Qatar, with Doha citing “external pressures”.

Trump recently visited the Saudi capital and addressed 55 Muslim leaders in a landmark speech urging them to double down on efforts to combat terrorism. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their borders.

The last flight from the country to Doha will depart at 2.45 am (local time) on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Emirates said it was instructed to do so by the UAE government.

Egypt previous year awarded a large tender for 2017 supplies, much of it sourced from Qatar, although traders said rising domestic output and alternative sources including Norway, Nigeria and the United States could fill a potential gap.

“Legal procedures will be launched promptly with all countries and global companies for the application of the measures on all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for national security reasons”.