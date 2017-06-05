Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE cut diplomatic ties to Qatar

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Egypt, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, June 5, accusing the gas-rich nation of supporting regional terrorist groups.

But the split between Qatar and its neighbours which emerged following the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 has proven to be a deep wound that has not healed.

The diplomatic broadside threatens the worldwide prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large USA military base and is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

In a statement on state news agency SPA, oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia said it took the decision to cut diplomatic ties due to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region” including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and groups supported by Iran in the kingdom’s restive eastern province of Qatif.

The countries asked the Qatar’s diplomats to leave their countries within 48 hours, and barred Qatari nationals from entering their states for 14 days and vice versa.

Qatar is dependent on the UAE and Saudi Arabia for its white sugar imports, which are estimated at less than 100,000 tonnes annually.

Local media in Qatar reported there was already some panic buying as people stock up on food.

“Given the increasing integration with regional counterparts, this hits Qatar and its corporates hard”, said Emad Mostaque, chief investment officer of emerging market hedge fund Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd.

Gulf states have for years accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist organisation. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The decision to severe ties with Qatar makes it inevitable for Doha to foster Iran ties”, Sadegh Zibakalam, a renowned political analyst and professor at Tehran University, told Trend.

Yemen later announced that it would also sever its ties with Qatar, as did the Maldives, whose foreign ministry said in a statement that the country has pursued a policy of promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and the decision was made because of its firm opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and extremism.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”.

Qatar Airways said on its website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

Qatar had assigned warplanes to the coalition conducting air strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Rex Tillerson, the US Secretary of State, issued a statement of support for diplomatic assistance to the nations, saying it is important the countries “remain unified“.