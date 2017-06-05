Bahrain, Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia cut off relations with Qatar

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

A senior Iranian official said on Monday the decision by some Gulf Arab states and Egypt to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar would not help end the crisis in the Middle East.

The Egyptian foreign ministry announced that its airspace and seaports have been sealed off for all Qatari transportation in a bit to ensure “national security”, AP reported.

The Yemen government also announced that it was severing all ties with Qatar, and accused it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

The four nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country.

The four states vowed to stop all land, sea and air links with Qatar, and UAE-based Etihad said it would stop flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday (6 June) until further notice.

Signs of the escalating feud in the gulf emerged days after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, when the Saudi government and its allies attacked Qatar for statements allegedly made by Qatar’s emir.

The stories quoted him questioning U.S. hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington, commenting on Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

They accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, including ISIS and al-Qaeda – allegations Qatar has denied.

How does Qatar support Islamist groups?

Qatar has “spread chaos in Bahrain in flagrant violation of all agreements and covenants and principles of worldwide law without regard to values, the law, or morals or consideration of the principles of good neighborliness or commitment to the constants of Gulf relations, and in denial of all previous commitments”, it said.

But Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, appearing alongside him and their Australian counterparts, said that they did not think the developments would affect the US -led coalition fighting Sunni extremists in the Middle East.

In a statement on state news agency SPA, oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Eight months later, they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the country and quieted others.

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the South American-Arab Countries summit in Riyadh in November 2015.

Qatar has not issued a statement on the matter so far.