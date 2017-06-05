Bahrain, Saudi, UAE, Egypt Cut Ties With Qatar Over Terror Link

However, it immediately wreaked havoc with long-haul carrier Qatar Airways, sent its stock market tumbling and raised questions about how a country reliant on food imports would be affected. It offered no other details.

Egypt has also closed its airspace and ports for all Qatari transportation, the foreign ministry said.

Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar early Monday morning over its support for Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Similarly, Bahrain has accused Qatar of funding extremist groups, as well as “meddling in its affairs”.

Nevertheless, the diplomatic rift – the worst in years – is expected to have a considerable impact on investor sentiment, outside Qatar as well as within the country.

Emirates said on its website Monday flights would be suspended until further notice starting Tuesday.

“The era of cutting diplomatic ties and closing borders.is not a way to resolve crisis”.

The Saudi-led coalition has announced that Qatar’s participation in its joint military operation in Yemen has been canceled.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have severed their ties with Qatar, accusing the wealthy Gulf Arab state of supporting terrorism.

Qatar said last week that hackers had posted fake remarks by its emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, criticizing some leaders of fellow Gulf Arab states and calling for an easing of tensions with Iran, a regional adversary. It has spiraled since.

“The United States represented by President Donald Trump has affirmed its commitment to this, and President Trump’s attendance at this historic summit was a very strong indication of the desire of the United States to work with Arab and Islamic countries”, al-Jubeir said.

The stories quoted him questioning U.S. hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington, commenting on Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

A Saudi official cited by SPA said the country made a decision to “sever diplomatic and consular ties with Qatar, and to close all land, sea and aviation ports”.

After Trump’s visit to Riyadh, the state-run Qatar News Agency carried comments by Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani criticizing mounting anti-Iran sentiment, with the US president and King Salman singling out Iran as the world’s main sponsor of terrorism.

Bahrain was the first state to make an announcement.

Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council nations to sort out their differences and said that the United States was willing to play a role in helping the countries address their differences.

Saudi Arabia, along with Bahrain and the U.A.E., gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave.

Bahrain blamed Qatar’s “media incitement, its support for acts of terror and financing for armed groups associated with Iran to carry out subversive attacks and spread chaos” for its decision.