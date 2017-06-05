Bale aims for more trophies at Real Madrid

Strikes in each half from Ronaldo made him the first player to score in three finals in the Champions League era, adding to his goals in the 2008 and 2014 showpieces for Manchester United and Real respectively. Casemiro and Marco Asensio also struck against 10-man Juve who despite Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equaliser were nullified in the second half and had substitute Juan Cuadrado sent off late on.

“I think we just had to go for it”, Bale said of their performance after the break.

However, with Modric’s steadying influence increasing, the tide turned in favour of Zinedine Zidane’s side and they stormed to victory, firing more goals past Buffon than the three he had conceded in the rest of the tournament.

Bale, however, insists he is fully committed to Madrid and is revelling in a third winners’ medal in Europe’s top competition since he joined from Tottenham in 2013.

Zidane, who helped Madrid win five different titles since taking over the squad in 2016, including the team’s first Spanish league title in five years, has only one year left on his contract but is widely expected to stay.

The “back to back” win means the galacticos have increased their tally of Champions League trophies to 12.

In El Mundo, Orfeo Suarez said that Juve had not played badly at all, but Madrid’s quality was just “incomparable” when they really got going in the second half. “I think we feel wonderful team, and we need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win much more titles in the future”.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said even his side’s rock-like defence was powerless to resist Real Madrid’s firepower as the Italian club’s hopes of a first Champions League triumph in 21 years ended in heartache on Saturday.

“The whites wiped the floor with Juventus after half-time and Ronaldo wins the top-scorer award with his double”.

Ronaldo scored his 600th goal for club and country during the game, but has faced criticism this season.

Defeat proved to still be very lucrative indeed, as Calcio E Finanza note they pocketed €109m through their participation in the Champions League.

“This team believed from the start, and after a lot of hard work we reaped the benefits”, Ramos told the crowd while wearing a fake crown on his head and a Spanish flag draped around his shoulders.