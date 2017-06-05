Bale aims for more trophies at Real

The Real Madrid’s star is surely now the deserving candidate to win the award after having managed to help his team in securing the league two weeks back, and has been scoring crucial goals that ensured his Madrid team lifted the Champions League trophy in a mouthwatering final at Cardiff Stadium.

But asked directly if there was any hope for clubs like Manchester United who want to bring him back to England, Bale said: ‘I am happy here at Madrid.

“Now he is the best coach in the world”.

Back in 2002 he scored a spectacular victor against Bayer Leverkusen, and he has now added two more as coach of the Whites in just 17 months on the job.

I’m very happy, it has been an wonderful season. “I’ll be cheering on the boys but I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season”. I came back too early from the surgery. “Every player in the squad has played their part, and that’s been the key factor this season”.

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store.

Thousands of delirious Real Madrid fans poured onto the streets of the Spanish capital to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates on Sunday as they paraded the Champions League trophy for a record 12th time.

Cape Town – Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale is enjoying life at Spanish champions Real Madrid and has committed his future to the club, the Welsh worldwide said after the side’s Champions League triumph on Saturday.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

But goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo’s second and substitute Marco Asensio rewarded an outstanding second-half effort from Real. “It’s very hard to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we did that”.

Zinedine Zidane hailed Real Madrid’s unquenchable thirst for success after his side crushed Juventus 4-1 on Saturday to win the Champions League for the third time in four years.

For much of the second half in Cardiff, Madrid electrified a vast global audience, producing what Ronaldo called perhaps “the best half of football we have played in an unbelievable season”.

Although the first-half appeared the two teams were equally matched, the second half proved a different story as Juventus had no answer for a dominating Madrid squad.

“They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”. “I’m happy here, I signed a long-term deal last summer”.

“To play a final in your home city is incredible, but to win it is better still”.

We thought and believed that this time would be the right one. “We have the world’s best players and plenty of youth”.