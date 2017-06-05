Bale commits to Real Madrid after ‘incredible’ Champions League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of a star-studded Real Madrid team, earned his man of the match award in the Champions League Final on Saturday evening, scoring two goals to help his team claim their twelfth European Cup.

– became the first club to reach 500 Champions League goals with the first goal in the final.

Ronaldo bagged a brace which included his 600th career goal.

“I think the project is well laid out”, Madrid president Florentino Perez said. “We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

Gareth Bale celebrates after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid for the third time in four years.

Juventus went into the final with an unbeaten record in this season’s Champions League and had conceded only three goals en route to Cardiff.

“Nights like this is why you’re a footballer and why I joined Real Madrid” Bale told WalesOnline.

Ronaldo was instrumental in Real’s victory, scoring twice as Zinedine Zidane’s side clinched back-to-back European Cups.

‘If I knew that things would end like this, I’d take it every season. I’d only been training for five days with the team – I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest.

Fans celebrate in Cibeles square while waiting for Real Madrid players to arrive after they won the Champions League final, Madrid, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Zidane has already started giving chances to Marco Asensio, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder who netted Madrid’s fourth against Juventus and he may choose to add midfielder Marcos Llorente to his squad after his fine season on loan at Alaves.

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA.

“In the second half Real Madrid pushed the accelerator”, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said, “and we remained too static and sat back too long”. “In the second half their class, their strength, their ability to win these challenges was seen and they deservedly won”, he said. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

“What an incredible scene, the stadium is incredible and the city did an immaculate job in hosting such a great event”, the Welshman, who picked up his third Champions League winners’ medal, said as the celebrations began.