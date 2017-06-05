Bale ‘happy’ at Madrid amid Man United links

Gareth Bale has ruled out a move back to the Premier League from Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid won its 12th European Cup/Champions League title on Saturday with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff, Wales.

And since his injury the impressive Spaniard Isco has deputised to great effect, helping fire Real to the La Liga and Champions League double. But the 27-year-old says he is determined to remain in Madrid and add to his impressive trophy collection at the Bernabeu.

But the Wales global, 27, said he was committed to the LaLiga giants, having previous year signed a contract until 2022. “The people that criticise me will need to put their guitar back in the case because once again we won and we are the best”, Ronaldo crowed. “We are very confident and the plan is to win more”.

“The players have entered into the legend of Real Madrid and of football, as has our coach”, said club president Florentino Perez, as he reserved special praise for Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo really cares about his hair. We have won the Champions League three times in four seasons so we have to be in that category. All we can keep doing is keep working hard and hopefully there will be more to come.

“I feel like this is the best team in history”, Alvaro Mora, a fan who had travelled over 500 kilometres from the southern city of Almeria to take in the celebrations, told AFP.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually, too”. It’s great to be a part of and we want to make more.

Bale made just 17 league starts for Madrid in 2016-17 after undergoing ankle surgery late past year.

Bale was injured again in the El Clasico against Barcelona on April 23, effectively ending his hopes of starting in Cardiff, and he later admitted he may have rushed his return following his ankle operation.

Bale has been coveted by United for a long time and the Premier League club want to be at the front of the queue if Real chose to cash in on one of their star names. “It just needs to be given recovery time”. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane. “But it’s just one of those things, it’s a game of two halves, it’s always cagey in the final and at the end of the day we’re happy with the win”.

After a stint guiding Madrid B, Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez when the squad was in crisis in early 2016, and quickly got it back on track.