Bangladesh suffer woeful warm-up for Champions Trophy opener

India were resounding 240-run winners after seam duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav reduced Bangladesh to 22-6 in their final warm-up match for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh: Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sanjamul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed.

“Wahab Riaz has started bowling today so hopefully he’ll be ready to go by the time the match comes”, said Azhar.

Morgan also had a favourable report on key all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was able to bowl briefly on the edge of the square during practice following the latest round of scans on his knee injury.

“Earlier, he was playing with attacking approach, now he is playing more sensibly”.

Root, whose right calf began cramping midway through his innings, finished the match with a pair of boundaries – Nos. The match is expected to be high scoring and weather would be overcast. His 77-ball knock consisted of 8 fours and a six.

“Some of the Indian bowlers are top-class and they have really done well in the last two-three years”.

Taylor has stroked a New Zealand record 17 one-day centuries, is one behind the country’s Test best with 16, and with no plans to retire before the 2019 World Cup he has the New Zealand records for the most runs in both formats firmly in his sights.

Victory came at a price, though, for the bookies’ title favorite.

India vs Pakistan can never be just another game – it’s a whole different ball game and only the ones who are adept at soaking the ridiculous amounts of pressure survive and thrive in these situations.

“I remember one incident when I asked him how to finish the games”. If the sun is out, it’s pretty attractive to bat. Their departures stalled Bangladesh just when it needed to be surging. “It’s a great place to play cricket“, said Karthik, who didn’t feature in an ODI since 2014.

“In this holy month of Ramadan, I hope and pray that Pakistan team achieve success and I request every fan of Pakistan team to pray for team’s success”, said an emotional Ajaz while talking to this correspondent in his traditional attire.

Bangladesh has the Australians on Monday.