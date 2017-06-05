Banks not yet prepared for GST roll-out: Indian Banks’ Association

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) in advertisements in leading dailies gave pictorial representations of items which are exempt from Goods and Services Tax and the ones which would attract lower tax of 5 per cent.

The exporters were also concerned about the service tax fixed for job working units at 18 per cent where more than 80 per cent of garment exporting units in Tirupur cluster are carrying out the job working activities, he said and sought to exempt the the job working units in payment of Service Tax.

The GST Council on Saturday announced that the rate on gold and gold jewellery would be at 3 percent while the import duty of 10 percent, which will be over and above the 3 percent, remains unchanged.

“Packaged food items sold under registered trade marks, which are sold at a much higher price (than food) would carry a rate of 5 per cent”, he said, adding biscuits, both of cheap and expensive varieties, would be taxed at 18 per cent.

Charge on silk and jute will be nil, cotton and natural fibre will be charged 5 percent, and manmade apparel will be 18 percent.

The tax rate of 3 per cent is only slightly higher than current 2-2.5 per cent that’s levied, according to the gems and jewellery industry. However, no cess is applicable.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on gold, which was lower than industry expectations of around 5 percent, will replace a number of federal and state levies. Also, napkins, mosquito nets, sacks and bags, life jackets valuing below Rs 1,000 would be taxed at five per cent. The move by the Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, was welcomed by the gems and jewellery industry. Matchboxes, packed organic fertiliser will face a five per cent tax in the new regime.

It is not a new tax since the credit for IGST payment can be claimed while paying the CGST or SGST.

Besides, rough diamonds have been levied a nominal tax of 0.25 per cent in order “to keep the audit trail” of transactions, he said. Also, it approved two rules relating to transition and returns forms.

GST, to be rolled out from July 1, will unify 16 different taxes and make India a single market.

“We are yet to study how the input tax credit would work and will plan our strategy accordingly overall, the bill does not seem to have an inflammatory impact as most of the rates are revolving around the current tax brackets”, said Aditya Pethe, Director, WHP Jewellers. While common-use products like hair oil, soaps and toothpaste as also electricity will cost less from July 1.

According to Jaitley, the landmark tax reforms would create one of the world’s biggest single markets and make commodities cheaper and tax evasion hard.