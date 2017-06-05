Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co

08/02/2016 – ASHTEAD GROUP PLC had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies.

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and worldwide trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at [[permalink]].

According to the latest research reports released, 6 analysts have issued a rating of “buy”, 4 analysts “outperform”, 6 analysts “hold”, 0 analysts “underperform” and 1 analysts “sell”.

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) traded down 1.75% on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.00. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price objective on Wilmington PLC from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 375 ($4.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.11) price target on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price objective on shares of Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,197 ($15.38) to GBX 1,070 ($13.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The firm now has a GBX 320 ($4.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) opened at 226.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.02. The stock’s market cap is GBX 64.45 million. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,224.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,708.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Halfords Group plc’s previous dividend of $10.00. Miller Howard Investments Inc.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 44,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,630 shares of company stock worth $25,930,670 and have sold 450,910 shares worth $154,306,710.