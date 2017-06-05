Based lawyer David Khan named leader of Alberta Liberals

He was a candidate for the Liberals in the 2014 Calgary-West byelection and for Calgary-Buffalo in the last provincial election.

David Khan was announced as leader of the party at the Liberal Party’s annual general meeting in Calgary on Sunday.

Former leader Dr. David Swann says Khan and the Liberals are the best choice for Albertans.

Khan captured 54.8 per cent of the vote on Sunday. The 42-year-old was born and raised in Calgary and has been involved in Liberal politics in Alberta since the 1990s.

Khan has said he is hopeful about the party’s chances in the next election and will look to capture centrist voters upset with the NDP and those left without a political home with the looming Progressive Conservative/ Wildrose merger.

“We elected two liberal MPs here in Calgary, Kent Hehr and Darshan Kang, we’ve got two more in Alberta and we’re going to elect a lot more liberals federally and provincially”.

Khan said organizing and fundraising will be his immediate goals. “I want 40 or 45 cabinet-level candidates because we could form the next government”.

“I’m focused on rebuilding this party, reenergizing it, running candidates in 87 constituencies, being a real force in the next provincial election and we’re gonna win a bunch of seats”.