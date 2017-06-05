Battle forms over Comey testimony

The White House faces a dilemma over whether to try to block former FBI Director James Comey’s highly anticipated testimony before Congress next week about his conversations with President Trump. But legal experts have said that Trump has a weak case to invoke executive privilege because he has publicly addressed his conversations with Comey, and any such move could carry serious political risks.

Saturday in Boone, IA, Republican Senator Joni Ernst commented on the possibility.

“That committee hearing was just notice and I think, obviously, it has got to be reviewed”, he said.

“For Mr. Comey, keeping the F.B.I. out of politics is such a preoccupation that he once said he would never play basketball with President Barack Obama because of the appearance of being chummy with the man who appointed him”. The move sparked accusations that Trump dismissed Comey to hinder that investigation and stifle questions about possible collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.

Multiple investigations surround the Trump White House right now, meaning a lot of people will spill some info to Congress and to investigators – unless, the president can stop them from talking.

The administration also could seek a court injunction against Comey testifying, in which case a violation would constitute contempt of court.

White House lawyers are still reviewing questions of executive privilege in advance of blockbuster testimony by the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director next week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer revealed on Friday.

Typically a president uses executive privilege to prevent government employees from releasing information.

In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation. Another moment Comey reportedly memorialized in a memo was Trump asking Comey to back off investigating his first national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

To try to prevent Comey’s testimony, the White House could assert its right to prevent private deliberations from becoming public. That committee is expected to listen to Comey’s testimony about the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling previous year and Comey’s private conversations with the president. Now he personally might become a part of the probe, as investigators consider whether Trump obstructed justice in firing him or in interacting with him before his dismissal.

“Does Mr. Comey agree that that is what was said?”

While the department has compiled a long list of candidates for the White House, there has been no “clear framework or logic for who was interviewed and why”, said one of the sources.

Comey will testify before an open session first, then in a closed session in the afternoon that same day. Dating to 1974 in USA v. Nixon, the Supreme Court recognized the “President and those who assist him must be free to explore alternatives in the process of shaping policies and making decisions and to do so in a way many would be unwilling to express except privately”.

Additionally, he may be impeded in answering questions about the conversations everyone really wants to know about: those that Comey had with the President. Why?

Mr Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US. In a March hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey for the first time announced the full scope of what had been known until then as the Russian Federation investigation.

In another conversation, during a one-on-one dinner at the White House, Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and Comey declined to give it, according to Comey’s associates.