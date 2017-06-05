Bayern Munich set price for Douglas Costa, Renato Sanches

Bayern Munich are willing to cash in on £60million duo Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches if the right bids come in for the pair.

The Bundesliga champions pulled off a major coup by signing the Portuguese teenager last summer, with the youngster having impressed both for Benfica and at Euro 2016.

Bayern will look to get around £35m for the Brazilian, who simply can not usurp Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery despite them being a combined age of 67.

Bayern Munich forked out an initial £28m for Sanches but could pay up to £60m for the 19-year-old if he is successful for club and country.

Jose Mourinho had been desperate to sign Sanches last season, but he opted for Bayern, and has clearly been keeping tabs on him since.

‘I arrived late, ‘ Mourinho said in April.

Spurs fans will be hoping that their club make a big splash in the transfer market this summer, with the signing of a proven world-class star thought to be the missing link between success and what ultimately has to be judged as failure.

The talented winger can play anywhere along the front-line, and his blistering speed when in possession of the football would provide Tottenham with an entirely different threat to what they now possess in forward areas.

The primarily left sided attacker is being ushered out of Bayern, explain Bild, and Manchester United is listed as a possible destination, along with Manchester City, Juventus, and PSG.