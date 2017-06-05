Baystreet.ca’s Top Story of the Week: OPEC Agrees to Cut Production

The last time prices were this low was in October, just before an Opec meeting at which it agreed to cut the oil supply by 1.8 million barrels a day in an attempt to bump up prices.

“We even considered options for higher cuts”, he said during the Vienna meeting. The agreement involved over 20 oil-producing countries, and set out to collectively cut production by 1.8 million barrels a day.

To counter the U.S. shale industry’s sudden oil boom, the OPEC, in 2014, flooded the market with excess oil causing a supply glut.

“Malaysia views such steps, in the long term, would positively impact more economies for both producers and consumers alike in achieving the sustainable development agenda”.

Brent crude fell.60 to.36 a barrel on Thursday and was trading at.47 on Friday morning while the West Texas Intermediate slipped.58 to.78 a barrel and had reached.82 on Friday.

OPEC ministers were forced by Texas shale oil producers on Thursday to extend a supply cut into 2018, a regulator from the US state said. After that announcement from OPEC, oil prices jumped 16% by the official start of the production cut on January 1, 2017.

The alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC producers is strong, but not strong enough to derail production momentum from North America, analysis finds.

Investors had hoped the cartel might reduce output even further to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for nearly three years.

That could increase supplies and drag down prices again.

Despite oil’s negative reaction to the OPEC production cut extension, prices should grind higher into the $60s by the fourth quarter, RBC’s Helima Croft told CNBC on Thursday.

The pre-announcement of the scope of the deal by the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation also contributed to the fall along with other rumors of extended cuts and more countries joining the initiative. Historically, OPEC has played a pivotal role in balancing the market, but the group’s market power has become increasingly diluted owing to the emergence of United States shale production.