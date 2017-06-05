BC woman killed in London terror attack

A member of the public was accidentally shot and remains in hospital in a non-critical condition, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at 9.58pm local time on Saturday.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revelers in nearby bars.

France’s foreign minister has announced that a French citizen was among those killed in the London attacks and that another remains missing.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

“We have been living with terrorism for a long time, but we are not going to get used to it”, de Maiziere said as quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

By the end of the night, seven are dead, and another 48 wounded, many of them critically. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning.

Police said that “a number of addresses” in Barking were still being searched.

Just hours after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday, Donald Trump criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the tragedy, stating political correctness is to blame.

“Terrorist content has no place on Twitter“, Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said in a statement, adding that in the second half of 2016 it had suspended almost 400,000 accounts. “It was a rampage really”, he said.

Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter.

A Canadian woman killed in the London terror attack would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, her family said as they paid tribute to her. The wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Vowls also saw people pelting the attackers, and said he joined in himself. “And then I started picking up bottles, I threw a chair at them a stool, glasses – anything I could get my hands on”. And he looked at me.

“Then I was screaming at them, picking up bottles from a beer barrel”. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts.