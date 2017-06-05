Beaten woman stuffed in bag near Philadelphia hospital

A man beat a woman in North Philadelphia and tried to shove her body into a trash bag in an attack that was thwarted by a hospital worker.

WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2qEak2W ) reports the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday across from Aria Torresdale Hospital in the city’s Frankford section.

Thankfully, a worker at an eastern Pennsylvania hospital intervened when a woman, who had been beaten unconscious, was being stuffed into a trash bag outside the medical facility.

The man approached the woman along Frankford Avenue and began beating her head and face, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police didn’t find the 29-year-old victim.

Then, he tore open a full green trash bag, emptied it, and tried to put the small-framed woman inside it. The victim suffered facial trauma that left her nearly unrecognizable, investigators said.

“The suspect is described as 5’10” tall with a thin build and dark complexion. Witnesses say his hair possibly had corn rows or twist-ties.

Police say the attacker ran away when he was spotted by eyewitnesses.

Police have not released a possible motive.