Beijing slams US, Japan’s remarks on South China Sea

“Moreover, we updated the attendees on our efforts and achievements in building mutual trust as well as boosting communication and exchange”, Zhou said.

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution imposing new targeted sanctions on a handful of North Korean officials and entities, in response to a series of ballistic missile tests this year that are banned under UN resolutions.

Asian states may not agree on things like the US engagement or China’s activities in the South China Sea. “For we don’t take that peace or prosperity for granted”, he said.

Since Moon’s May 10 inauguration, North Korea has test-fired three ballistic missiles in an apparent show of its resolve to expand its weapons arsenals to cope with what it calls USA hostility.

A South Korean civic group said Monday that it will delay shipments of aid supplies to North Korea and its plan to visit North Korea as Pyongyang took issue with United Nations sanctions against the North.

He emphasized that the U.S.is working with the United Nations, allies, and partners to pressure North Korea, diplomatically and economically.

Only four months into his presidency, Mr Trump has put his personal stamp on two big Asian issues – abandoning the TPP and warning that a “major conflict” was possible to prevent North Korea’s acquisition of nuclear missiles capable of reaching the continental US. “We consider it urgent”, he added. But he said US commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan is “ironclad”.

The three-day security conference, which ended yesterday, also focused on the nuclear ambitions of North Korea.

On Monday the North test-fired a ballistic missile for the third time in less than three weeks, its 12th this year.

“While the North Korean regime has a long record of murder of diplomats, of kidnapping, killing of sailors and criminal activity, its nuclear weapons program is maturing as a threat to all”, Mattis said.

President Donald Trump’s policy moves, be it the Paris agreement or his earlier departure from the Asian regional economic trade bloc – the Trans Pacific Partnership – have raised questions about the road ahead both in Europe and Asia.

But reporters asked Tillerson if America was applying a double standard in telling countries to adhere to the global order while simultaneously pulling out of a trans-Pacific trade deal and the Paris climate accords – moves that prompted even longstanding allies to question whether America was retreating into isolationism.

The People’s Liberation Army delegation to the Shangri-La Dialogue also made clear the Chinese military’s pursuit of common security and its commitment to peaceful means to address disputes in the Asia-Pacific region, PLA researchers attending the event said.

We “travel to the region to meet with our counterparts and talk about all the issues that are important to them and hear from them concerns about where the (Trump) administration is positioned”.