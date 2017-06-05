Bellinger homers, Ks rule in Dodgers 2-1 win over Brewers

Davies threw six-plus innings of three-hit baseball Sunday, allowing just a single walk while retiring the first 13 hitters he faced.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting pitcher Kenta Maeda’s struggles continued in his most recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Trailing by two, the Dodgers put the first two runners on against Davies on consecutive hits by Adrian González and Cody Bellinger. “We did some really good things, but to beat teams like this, we’ve got to do more”. “I feel these guys are on top of their game and we’re getting to see quality outings, for sure”. With Kenta Maeda set to face Zach Davies in the pitching matchup, the over/under now sits at 9.5 runs.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Eric Thames hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Milwaukee. “We just have to keep up what we’re doing man, just kind of ignore the bad luck”. He seems to be getting back into a groove after dealing with a sore hamstring and strep throat for much of May.

“I’ve been trying to work on staying short to the ball“, he told The Associated Press. Davies would strike out on a foul bunt but then Eric Sogard singled to bring home the second run.

The Dodgers had entered Sunday winners of eight of their previous 10 ballgames.

Dodgers: Roberts said 3B Justin Turner (right hamstring) could return from the disabled list late next week. “He left one over the middle and I put a good swing on it”. Roberts said Pederson will go on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment before he is activated. “We’ve got to find some length”. Counsell went to his bullpen again, this time summoning Jacob Barnes, who retired Austin Barnes to end the inning and then struck out two in the eighth to bridge the gap to Knebel.

Oliver Drake came on in relief of Davies and got two quick outs on a Grandal double play.

Corey Seager walked, and Yasmani Grandal hit a grounder to first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who, instead of stepping on the bag for an easy second out, threw to second trying for a forceout and hit Seager on the back for an error.

Junior Guerra gets the pitching start for Milwaukee Monday night in the start of a series with the San Fransisco Giants.

OUR PREDICTION: The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight games against the Brewers and have won five of their last six games in Milwaukee. A pair of left-handers are scheduled to start, the Dodgers Hyun-jin Ryu against Gio Gonzalez.