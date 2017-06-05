Benintendi hits two homers as Red Sox earn split in Baltimore

The Orioles split their four-game series against the Red Sox with Sunday’s loss and seemed to find their footing against at home going two division rivals winning four of seven against NY and Boston after their season-high seven-game losing streak.

There were just four occasions during his first season with the Red Sox that matched what Price managed this time around, giving up one or fewer earned runs while going as many as seven innings. He improved his Camden Yards career mark to 7-0. “He was in complete control, and he got into a great rhythm”. The Red Sox were able to get one base runner in each of the first two innings – Xander Bogaerts doubled in the first and Vazquez singled in the second – but neither scored.

“I always have it in the back of my mind that this team can do anything at any time, anywhere, any minute and against anybody”, he said. “I thought tonight much more consistent location to all his pitches compared to just five days ago over in Chicago”. Be content to have held up the runners – or, make a better throw.

“I don’t want to be out there throwing 100 pitches or 90 pitches through five innings”. “I don’t get mad at anybody out there other than myself. and maybe an umpire once in awhile”.

“Winning those first two games and trying to take a shot at those two guys, it’s a challenge”, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We project that his first day eligible, he’d be ready to go”, Farrell said. And a good one, at that.

While Price was cruising through the Orioles, Ramirez got to the Orioles’ ace, Dylan Bundy, with two-run homer to give the Red Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Two batters later, Ramirez lined an RBI double for a 4-1 lead. He ended up being pulled after walking Betts in the top of the ninth. This is just the way of the universe, even more pronounced in 2017, as he had allowed five first inning runs through five starts. Instead, Price came right back and shut down the next nine Orioles batters he faced with three of those outs coming on strikeouts. The home run was Ramirez’s seventh of the season and fourth against Baltimore.

Manager Buck Showalter said since the bullpen is deeper now, and the starters are going longer, that’s been a big reason the Orioles have won four of their last six games, including two of the first three in this series. He allowed two runs and four hits.

“It’s just a tough lane to throw through”, he said.

He has a stellar 2.89 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 119/17 K/BB ratio in 84 innings.

“It was a big night for David and a boost for us”, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “You know, that’s what we do”. It was catcher Francisco Pena who saw Mitch Moreland 10 feet off third base and rifled a throw to try to get out of the inning unscathed, but the ball sailed wide of third baseman Manny Machado and into the outfield.

Chris Sale is proving conventional wisdom dead wrong. He injured the knee after falling during warmups for his start Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. The two runs he allowed in the sixth were unearned, so his six-inning, three earned-run start qualified.

Josh Rutledge has filled in for Pedroia and was in the original lineup for the Saturday game but became a late scratch due to dehydration issues. “Three in the first inning after we scored two, that kind of deflates us a little bit”.

