Bernie Sanders hails Corbyn as a fellow challenger to inequality

“No I called a general election because I believe that the British people have a right to vote and to say who they want to see leading them through the Brexit negotiations”.

“We are not doing deals, we are not doing coalitions, we’re not doing any agreements”.

Prime Minister Theresa May told supporters in northern England that Britain’s vote almost one year ago to leave the European Union bloc will make a wealth of new opportunities available  if voters leave her in charge after the June 8 vote. “That must be our goal, that must be our mission, and if we stand together we can accomplish that”. “We already know your tax will go up if you vote Labour on Thursday”.

May was put on the spot over her decision to go to the polls early.

“Meanwhile, Labour’s support still relies a great deal on younger people, who in the past have proven less likely to vote”.

Just five days before polls open, May’s campaign sent conflicting messages on taxation for top earners, an issue which the Conservatives are sensitive about because the opposition Labour Party casts them as the party of the rich and privileged.

Pollsters got the outcome of the last general election, held just two years ago, very wrong.

Since prime minister Theresa May called the snap election, her support has been deteriorating.

Britain needs to have “difficult conversations” with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday, resuming his election campaign after a deadly attack in London.

May, who previous year campaigned quietly to stay in the European Union, is now leading the march for the exit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is on course to win Thursday’s election by a much smaller margin than previously predicted, opinion polls showed on Saturday, as her campaign stumbled again, this time over taxation for the wealthy. The introduction of a means test could mean more than 10 million people losing the payment.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said while May was no longer certain of increasing her parliamentary majority, she was sceptical about suggestions the Conservatives would lose their current slim majority.

“We told her that we wanted to leave and she threw it back”, said Cruise. This week she refused to take part in a TV debate and pulled out of interviews, sending Amber Rudd and Justine Greening to take her place.

But Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that Labour would destroy jobs by raising taxes and increasing borrowing.

But following criticism of the package, dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents, Mrs May performed a swift U-turn which saw her commit to a cap on the total costs people would face – but the level of that cap will be determined following a consultation after the election.

“If the prime minister has a very big majority she will be able to do what she likes, the bigger the majority, the bigger the reshuffle”, an unnamed minister was quoted by the Telegraph as saying.