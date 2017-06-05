Bernie Sanders ‘impressed’ by UK candidate Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour leader used a speech at York Science Park innovation centre to outline his industrial strategy, which will help create a million “good” jobs to “unleash the untapped potential of every part of the country” if his party wins the General Election.

In an article for today’s Mail on Sunday, Mrs May evokes the spectre of the notorious 1978-79 “winter of discontent”, where widespread strikes under a Labour Government brought the country to a standstill. UKIP, whose reason for existence vanished when last June’s Brexit vote went its way, had drawn supporters from both Labour and the Conservatives in the general election in 2015.

Sterling weakened against the dollar late Wednesday after the YouGov poll but was trading at $1.2857 on Thursday, about 3 cents above where it was trading at the start of the campaign.

Mr Corbyn – who claims he was trying to make peace in Northern Ireland – replied that killings on all sides were indefensible.

The Conservatives have made an official complaint to the BBC after the debate about the “biased” audience in the leaders’ debate and warned there must be no repeat when May and Corbyn appear on a Question Time special.

“From the pollsters’ point of view this is an experimental election”.

“Mr Gwynne turned his fire on Mrs May, saying it was “lamentable” and unacceptable that she was not prepared to give nurses a pay rise while handing out “£70 billion worth of tax giveaways to those at the top”.

In her most powerful attack yet on Mr Corbyn, the Prime Minister writes: ‘With a weak Labour Prime Minister at the head of a weak government, our economy would collapse and Britain would be the laughing stock of the world’.

Patrick McLoughlin, the Conservative chairman, said after the debate: “Jeremy Corbyn wilted under pressure – he waffled on and on in meaningless soundbites without offering anything of substance”.

We have had enough. It was a truly chilling moment, because he would not commit himself to protecting our country’.

“Set free from the shackles of European Union control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home”, said May, who backed the “Remain” campaign for last year’s referendum on European Union membership.

The Labour leader and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said there would be negotiation or deals over policy with the Liberal Democrats or the Greens.

Mr Corbyn replies: “Bombing is wrong, all bombing is wrong, of course I condemn it”.

But he is continuing to narrow the Tory lead, according to a Survation poll yesterday for The Mail on Sunday.

With less than a week to polling day, the Survation poll shows a six point fall in support for the Conservatives since their last poll two weeks ago, while Labour are up five points.

The Ipsos MORI poll put the Conservatives on 45 percent, down four points from a comparable survey on May 18, with Labour up 6 points to 40 percent. Expectations for May are so high, if she performs averagely her ratings do down’.

When May stunned financial markets and political opponents by calling the snap election, her poll ratings indicated she could be on course to win a landslide majority on a par with the 1983 majority of 144 won by Margaret Thatcher. Some polls even have the two within striking distance.

The chances are rising that the Conservatives will come up short of a majority and be forced to attempt to forge a coalition government or try and rule as a minority party.