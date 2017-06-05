Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Trial Started Today

While the trial will be held in Montgomery County starting June 5, the jury will be selected from Allegheny County.

PITTSBURGH-Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill spent most of the morning questioning the first 100 juror candidates in the criminal trial of comedian Bill Cosby.

Cosby’s lawyers succeeded in having jury selection determined 300 miles (480km) from the Pennsylvania town where the trial is scheduled to begin, arguing it would be hard to find an unbiased panel in Norristown. Two-thirds of the potential jurors, all of whom are from the Pittsburgh area, also reported that they will be overburdened by travel if selected to serve at the trial.

The other jurors picked Tuesday include a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s who said they had no opinions on the case, and a man in his 30s who said he doesn’t read or watch the news.

The jury so far consists of six men and four women – all but one of them white – in a case that Cosby says may have some racial undertones. In one of the interviews, on Sirius XM, he said the onslaught of accusations against him were possibly rooted in racism, a charge his lawyers had previously made.

“You’re looking for what people already believe”, said David Harris, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. “I would think this process could take weeks”.

Cosby faces charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand, a former Temple University staffer at his home in 2004.

The 79-year-old said he gave the woman Benadryl and they had consensual sex. Their names, ages and occupations are being kept private. Given sex assault allegations raised against President Donald Trump, and his vulgar comments caught on tape about grabbing women, will lawyers try to glean the jurors’ political leanings?

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers accused Pennsylvania prosecutors of trying to systematically keep blacks off the jury Tuesday after prosecutors used their strikes to send two black women home.

Cosby, who says he’s legally blind, leaned heavily on the arm of his public-relations representative and carried a slender wooden cane.

Lead lawyer Brian McMonagle had earlier said he hoped an unbiased jury could be found fairly quickly this week.

Asked if he thought Cosby, who has pleaded not guilty, could get an impartial jury, he said, “We sure hope so”.

KYW NewsRadio in Philadelphia’s Jim Melwert says the jury selection is happening in Allegheny County because the defense requested an out of town jury.

“I’m just here visiting, I didn’t know what was going on”, said Andre Wilkerson, visiting from Chicago. They’ll point to Constand’s continued relationship with Cosby after the night in question along with the one-year delay in reporting the allegations.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are the victims of sexual assault unless they come forward, as Constand has done.

As the selection process kicked off on Monday, Judge Steven O’Neill asked 100 potential jurors nearly 50 questions.

In the wood-panelled courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse, Judge O’Neill stressed the importance of the task before the pool of jurors and the need to avoid outside views of the case.

Cosby was arrested December 30, 2015, days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.