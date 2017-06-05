Bill Maher issues apology for using racial slur on air

Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, who appeared on the program Friday night to promote his book. “Staying in the airplane when it hits the building, say what you want about it, it’s not cowardly”.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us”, the senator added.

“Work in the fields?”

“I believe that Bill Maher’s comment was inexcusable and inappropriate and he should not have said it and I’m pleased he has apologized for making that remark”, he told CNN’s Ana Cabrera. “No, it’s a joke”.

The comment sparked laughs and groans from the audience.

Maher was speaking to Nebraska Sen.

Maher said Saturday in a statement: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show”. The network said it would remove the content from future airings of the Friday episode of the “Real Time with Bill Maher” show.

The episode comes at a highly charged political moment, and at a time when comedians are facing increasing scrutiny for the political content of their material.

“No, it’s a joke”, Maher said, breaking the silence.

Maher’s publicists did not respond to an email seeking comment.

“But really, @BillMaher has got to go”.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said Sunday there’s nothing amusing about comedian Bill Maher using the N-word.

After that, Maher entered into a contract with HBO, presenting Real Time.

Chance the Rapper appealed to HBO to cancel Maher’s show, following this incident in a tweet that was retweeted more than 6,500 times! He has created controversy for his views on religion, particularly Islam, and lost his ABC show, “Politically Incorrect”, after remarks he made in the wake of the September 11 attacks. “We have been the cowards, lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away”. However, he received lots of backlash on social media and the press.

On Twitter, Sasse replied to a tweet from a user praising the interview but did not mention the racial slur.