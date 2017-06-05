Bird flu breaks out at premises in south Norfolk

Korea’s quarantine authorities is raising the bird flu warning to “vigilant”, the second-highest of the four levels, and is now preemptively culling chickens and ducks at affected farms across the nation.

Bird flu has broken out in a flock of birds at a premises in south Norfolk. It raised the alert level to the maximum for the first time ever when an outbreak was confirmed in November past year.

The authorities conducted tests on 6,000 birds in the farm after some of the birds died after being brought from another part of the country, Yonhap agency reported.

At least 20 farms in six cities and provinces are under close watch, according to the ministry’s officials.

The upgrade of the alert level was made after poultry was confirmed to have contracted a strain of AI on Jeju Island, Busan, South Gyeongsang Province and Gunsan, North Jeolla Province as well as in Gyeonggi Province. But, the agriculture ministry says the government is quickly moving to cull all birds at farms with suspected outbreaks and are dispatching teams of investigators and quarantine officers.

Authorities are working to identify those areas to limit the possible spread of the virus.

The birds that died were from Gunsan region and sold to poultry farms across the country.

Lack of prevention measures for AI, despite its outbreak being nearly an annual event since 2003, is another issue to be addressed, critics say.

In the wake of the new discovery, the ministry will strengthen prevention measures in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, the ministry official said.