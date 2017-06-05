BJP turning Kashmir into India’s weakness: Rahul

During an interaction with the media at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee head office at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, which he was visiting after about six years, Mr. Gandhi said, “Yes.it is not only that they [BJP] are arm-twisting [the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu]”.

The Congress has also invited YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan to the meeting.

The crowd cheered whenever Akhilesh’s name was mentioned by other speakers as he remained the star attraction along with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists showed black flags to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi here on Sunday as he arrived to address a public meeting to demand the Centre fulfill its commitment to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from organisational matters, the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is also expected to discuss the current political issues. The history is loaded against the Congress party.

Recent reports have led to speculation of fault lines emerging in the BJP-PDP alliance now in power in Jammu and Kashmir. “He should realise that its his great grandfather, grandfather, grandmother and father who all ruled India and could not give a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem”, Prakash said.

“They are creating a problem for this country by their incompetence and by trying to utilise Kashmir as a political asset”, Gandhi told reporters here.

Rahul asked senior leaders to go out to “connect with the poor” who are inviting Congress to lead them.

Gandhi made the remarks a day after sharing the dais with key ally DMK Working President M K Stalin on the occasion of the 94th birthday celebration of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Modi ji, you said Make in India, Digital India, Clean India and the like.

Questioning if the final solution that the Congress had in mind was to give Kashmir to Pakistan, Naidu asked, “Is it for this that hundreds of our fearless soldiers have given up their lives over the years defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity?” The nature which has given talent in the hands of the people of Kashmir will be used for the development of the Valley and country.

