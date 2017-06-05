Bloomberg and US mayors form climate coalition

Earlier on Friday Baker – who didn’t support Trump during last year’s campaign and didn’t vote for him – said he didn’t think Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement was the right thing for the country or the world.

With the United States virtually isolated on the world stage, a string of administration officials have sought to justify the decision to abandon the 195-nation Paris deal curbing global emissions.

Mr Trump’s decision prompted criticism from many U.S. business leaders, including clean tech entrepreneur and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Robert Iger, chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, who said they had resigned from the president’s advisory council over the issue.

The text echoed remarks Trump delivered from the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, in which he doubled down on the America-first ideology that helped to get him elected in an effort to justify his decision to exit the agreement forged among almost 200 nations.

Australia’s Prime Minister told reporters earlier on Friday that Trump’s decision to leave the Paris agreement – and earlier decision to abandon the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement – “herald a USA withdrawal from global leadership“.

“Climate change is real, and we must act now”. As part of a different agreement, the U.S. Conference of Mayors announced yesterday that 29 cities will move to 100 percent clean energy in response to Trump’s decision.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has said America has nothing to apologise for on climate change and retains a seat at the negotiating table, claiming: “After all, we’re the United States”. It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to continue the discussion. The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to US leadership on climate change will help protect future generations. “I think they applauded because they knew it was going to put this country at an economic disadvantage, and the reason European leaders want us to stay in is because they know it will continue to shackle our economy, though we are leading the world with respect to our Carbon dioxide reduction”. On Thursday, almost 90 mayors said they would uphold its goals.

U.S. President Donald Trump heard economic, moral and political arguments for America’s continuation in the treaty from advisers, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, and foreign leaders such as Pope Francis, before deciding to quit the Paris pact.

“Today, China and Europe have demonstrated solidarity with future generations and responsibilities for the whole planet”, he said.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement is a heavy blow to a deal that in many ways was created to ensure the participation of the United States, regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans control the White House.

The Paris Agreement is a milestone of the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is committed to ongoing annual meetings to regularly revisit and ratchet up nations’ climate goals, making them more ambitious over time.