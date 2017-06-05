Bloomberg and USA mayors form climate coalition

He said that it was important to have a seat at the table, and that his participation did not reflect an endorsement of Trump’s positions or that of the administration.

“Yes or no: Does the president believe that climate change is real and a threat to the United States?” asked Mary Bruce of ABC News.

The World Meteorological Organisation sought to quantify Trump’s decision, estimating that United States withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3°C to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

But Pruitt isn’t alone.

The business mogul met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in Paris on Friday, where he announced his foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, would help coordinate a USA effort called America’s Pledge.

“In fact, the president said yesterday that Paris represents a bad deal for this country”. He noted, however, that this news will not change the determination and course of Estonia, the European Union or the rest of the world.

At the time the agreement was signed, “We were reducing our Carbon dioxide print substantially”, he said. It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to continue the discussion.

“But the fight against climate change, and all the research, innovation and technological progress it will bring, will continue, with or without the United States”, he said. “Countries worked hard for the agreement for years and many countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have already said that the agreement will not be renegotiated”.

Trump announced America is “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens that would cost the USA millions of jobs and billions in cold hard cash.

“On the other hand, climate action is unstoppable and I urge governments around the world to stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris agreement to the benefit of all of us”, he said. A fundamental commitment they make is to foster all of life and advocate for just policies and decisions to reduce the impact of global climate change.

“We’ve had over 50,000 … coal jobs, mining jobs created in this country” in the last few months, Pruitt said.

It remains unclear if Bloomberg’s newly formed group and the US Conference of Mayors will work together.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the US economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.