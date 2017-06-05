“Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100”, he said, during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Mrs May continued that the Paris Agreement provides “the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, a Downing Street spokesperson said. “When Paris was executed by this country, they criticized the agreement, said that it did not hold China and India accountable”.

The members of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda known as the Climate Mayors had previously announced in March that they would not enforce an executive order that rolled back the previous administration’s policies to regulate energy production and reduce emissions. The United States was one of 195 nations to sign the agreement, which also called on America to commit $3 billion in aid to other nations by 2020 and cut emissions by up to 28% by 2025.

Baker and Scott last month urged Trump to continue the usa commitment to the climate agreement.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday, other top CEOs in the US urged the president not to withdraw the USA from the Paris agreement, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Exxon CEO Darren Woods.

Protestors of President Donald Trump’s climate change decision outside of the White House on June 1, 2017.

‘I would not judge president trump because [former] president [Barack] Obama made the corresponding decision, maybe the current president thinks it was not fully thought out?

“At the same time, it goes without saying that the effectiveness of this convention is likely to be reduced without its key participants”, Peskov said. It’s invested a trillion dollars in infrastructure for 60 underdeveloped countries, establishing itself as the superpower most concerned with bettering the planet.

Trump also faced a backlash at home where Democratic state governors, city mayors and powerful companies drew up plans to meet the pact’s greenhouse gas emission targets. Stephanopoulos asked Conway, a reference Trump’s repeated insistence that global warming is not scientifically proven despite reams of research that says otherwise.

But of course a man who doesn’t believe in climate change at all – and who always makes the worst decision in every case – would declare it a “bad deal”.