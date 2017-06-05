Blowback or extremism? Uneasy debate in UK on causes of terrorist attacks

Seven people died and at least 48 others were injured when suspects drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others around Borough Market on Saturday night before being shot and killed by police.

“One obvious thing that could be done is to build upon this suggestion of Mrs May: “. if we need to increase the length of custodial sentences for terrorist-related offences – even apparently less serious offences – that is what we will do”.

“While the attacks are not connected, they are connected in one important sense: they are bound together by the single evil ideology that is Islamic extremism”, May said.

Theresa May’s speech yesterday after the latest Islamic terrorist attack in Britain on civilians was welcome, but not even close to enough.

That doesn’t seem like much of a change from current practice, except perhaps in clearly labeling who the perpetrators are and what their motivation is.

Second, May called for clamping down on radical islamist propoganda on the internet. Unfortunately, she is advocating for multinational agreements to regulate the internet to achieve this.

“We need to work with allies democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning”.

May said tech firms now are not doing enough and new rules need to be introduced to “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online”.

Third, the British leader added that safe spaces in the real world, both in the United Kingdom and overseas, must also be removed. ‘That means taking military action to destroy Isis in Iraq and Syria.

The prime minister’s reference to the need for embarrassing conversations was a hint in that direction but the point needed to be made more explicitly.

She closed by saying that British society should continue to function as it normally would, except when it comes to extremism and terrorism – that “Enough is enough”.