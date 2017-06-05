Bollard Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Tracking most recent quarter period, Price to book (P/B) ration is at 5.03 and Price to cash per share ration is at 10.66. The company was able to keep return on investment at 6.20% in the last twelve months. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 29.68% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nwitimes.com which released: “Gary airport sues Honeywell to recoup clean-up costs” on May 09, 2017, also Reuters.com with their article: “Honeywell to decide by fall whether to spin off aerospace unit” published on May 23, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Honeywell International Inc“. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.3% of First Western Capital Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. The institutional investor held 56,260 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $6.52M, down from 123,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. The stock showed weekly upbeat performance of 0.21%, which was maintained for the month at 2.26%. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 76% are positive. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 43.39%. RBC Capital Markets maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 38,279 shares. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, April 25.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Oppenheimer. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Tru Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Since December 22, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $149.05 million activity. During the same period past year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Thursday, December 22. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Adams Katherine L. $4.73 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,420,568.22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 61 investors sold HON shares while 468 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 439 raised stakes. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,594,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 773,734 shares in the last quarter. (NYSE:HON) or 2,303 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 5,848 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,500 shares or 0.02% of their USA portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Inc has 12,597 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,000 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 7,296 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Honeywell International Inc. had 48 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Security National stated it has 2,435 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) or 115,448 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) for 69,820 shares. (NYSE:HON). Argent holds 0.21% or 4,092 shares. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/06/04/first-western-capital-management-co-has-3-80-million-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html. (NYSE:HON). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 1.52% stake. HON’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 64,836 shares. Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) was raised too. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. Looking ahead to earnings forecasts, for the running fiscal period, Wall Street analysts have anticipated that the company will report 1.78 earnings per share. Therefore 29% are positive. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was initiated by Bernstein.

The company maintained ROI for the last twelve months at 5.80%.

This stock is ahead of its 52-week low with +27.35%. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 12. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed -16.12%. BTIG Research maintained Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $27 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2016Q3. 55 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 559.71 million shares or 0.04% less from 559.95 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested 0.11% in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL). Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 1.91% invested in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL). Hbk LP has invested 0.01% in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME). Menta Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 16,794 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.21% or 305,103 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 425,689 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME). Endowment Limited Partnership holds 3,830 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Company stated it has 3,690 shares.

