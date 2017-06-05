Bomb scare triggers stampede at Juventus viewing area in Turin, 400 injured

“Police are dealing with a major incident and all routes are being diverted”, the transport agency said on Twitter.

Carlo’s Square in Turin which was abandoned when football fans watching the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, fled the area in panic.

Emergency services were seen arriving to attend to the casualties with about 400 people were being treated for slight injuries, Italian media reported.

Other reports said that someone had yelled “bomb” as a joke.

That was enough to trigger a stampede out of the city’s Piazza San Carlo, in which the injuries occurred. “To understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while”, Renato Saccone, the prefect of Turin, was quoted as saying by AFP.

The accident occurred at around 10.15 p.m., when the fans tried to get away as quickly as possible, only to end up crammed against the retaining walls.

Once the initial confusion turned to relief, fans began to return to watch the rest of the game – which Madrid won 4-1 thanks to a double from Ronaldo as well as goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio. About five people were seriously hurt, including a 7-year-old boy who was trampled, Sky TG24 reported.