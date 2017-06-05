Borussia Dortmund signs defender Dan-Axel Zagadou from PSG

Zagadou, 18, said he chose the German club due to their record of working with youngsters.

Borussia Dortmund have proudly announced that they have completed the capture of 18-year-old French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain. The French teenager was expected to join Manchester City, but has opted for a move to Germany.

The German club’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, told Dortmund’s official website of his delight at the deal’s completion: ‘As of July, Dan-Axel Zagadou will be a full member of our professional team.

Zagadou’s chances of breaking into the Dortmund first-team may be greater than they were at PSG, as he had the likes of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in front of him in the pecking order in Paris.

“I can’t wait to play with my new team-mates, experience the imposing stadium and the famous fans, and I really want to establish myself as a professional footballer in Dortmund”.

Zagadou is the latest in a long line of top talents to have moved from France to Dortmund in recent times, with Ousmane Dembele and Raphael Guerreiro having thrived since treading a similar career path. “We are looking forward to helping him continuing his development as a BVB professional”.

