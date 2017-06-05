Bot Turns Trump’s Tweets Into Official-Looking Presidential Statements

“For context – because he’s president – all of Trump’s tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format”, Cunnane tweeted Sunday, with a mock up showing one of Trump’s more freakish tweet responses to the London terror attack refashioned as a release from the Office of the Press Secretary.

As President Donald Trump‘s tweets continue to jolt the world, a new parody account imagines what they’d look like in the format of official White House statements. The effect of seeing Trump’s social media bloviation as history-framed, official-looking statements from the nation’s highest office is devastatingly poignant.

Russel Neiss, a technologist, coder and activist, chose to answer that question by creating RealPressSecBot, an Internet bot that looks for a new Trump tweet every 15 minutes and edits the message to look like official White House statements.

But in recent months, the running logic from some Trump supporters has been that we shouldn’t take those messages from the president that seriously since “it’s just Twitter”.

Neiss ran with the idea, using the Twitter bot to format Trump’s tweets into “official” statements.

“The Justice Department should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct versions they submitted to S.C.”, tweeted RealPressSecBot Monday shortly after the President’s eye-opening tweet unercutting his own lawyers.

People quickly began pointing out that this should be considered an offical Presidential statement, a notion that has been discussed for a while but gained new fuel over the weekend.

The bot has captured Trump’s tweets since, including his attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan.