Brave British Transport Police officer tackled attackers “armed only with baton”

Seven people were killed and almost 50 more were injured in the rampage. On Saturday night, police said seven people died and at least 48 were injured after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and assailants went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market.

“I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”.

The second attack took place a few miles away in Borough Market. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized, 21 of whom are in critical condition.

Another French national is unaccounted for. “It was a matter of life and death”, said Metropolitan Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

Eight police officers fired an “unprecedented” number of bullets to stop three attackers in London who appeared to be wearing explosive vests, injuring a member of the public.

Investigators are on the hunt for possible associates who might have been involved in plotting the atrocity.

Meanwhile, one of the mayor’s spokesmen said on Sunday in response to Trump’s tweets that Khan had “more important things to do” in terms of overseeing the city’s response and recovery.

The Canadian victim of Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London has been identified as Christine Archibald, a woman from British Columbia. “This bloodshed will end”, Trump said in brief remarks after a gala event at Ford’s Theater in Washington.

March’s attack near the Houses of Parliament had also seen attacker Khalid Masood mow pedestrians down in a vehicle on Westminster Bridge.

British Transport Police Chief Const. Paul Crowther visited the officer in hospital and said that “it became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger”.

Theresa May stated that the two attacks were not connected when it comes to planning and execution, although she did state that they were the result of the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism”, which she calls a perversion of Islam and the truth.

Separately, Downing Street has confirmed its own plans for a minute’s silence to be held on Tuesday at 11.00.

The acting USA ambassador to the United Kingdom sent out a series of tweets on Sunday in response to Saturday’s terrorist attacks, one of which appeared to challenge President Donald Trump’s criticism of London mayor Sadiq Khan.