Bridge in Maharashtra built in record 165 days: Government

Almost 10 months after 40-plus persons were killed when a bridge on the Savitri river in Raigad district on the Mumbai-Goa highway caved in because of heavy rainfall, a new bridge was inaugurated in record time, on Monday, ahead of the south-west monsoon hitting Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Surface Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were present at the inauguration of the new bridge. It is fitted with proper lighting arrangement, has has wide footpath as well as flood alarm system. The official said that various state highway repairing and construction works will also see the light of the day with the foundation stone-laying works proposed.

According to PIB, the design and a detailed estimate were prepared by the State PWD in-house within three weeks. The lowest tender was accepted and agreement was signed on 1st December, 2016. The project was assigned an appointed date by December 15, 2016.

The Government also approved four-laning of the Mumbai-Goa road was under NHDP-IV scheme. The Panvel-Mahad-Panjim National Highway No. 66 is major importance highway which connects Mumbai to Goa State and in addition southern states of the country and one of the busiest national highways (NH) of India having traffic about 19000 PCU.

A total cost of Rs. 35.77 cr has been spent and the rebuilding exercise was udertaken and completed in a record time of 165 days before the onset of monsoon rain.