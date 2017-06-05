Brilliant Kohli steers India to victory over Pakistan

His departure had freed India up for a run-feast, Yuvraj (53) and Kohli putting on 93 at nearly 10 an over as all notion of Pakistani discipline evaporated.

India came out as the superior side, defeating Pakistan in a match marred by rain and sloppy fielding.

Kohli and Yuvraj stood out in an all-round batting effort, propelling India to 319 for three after rain halted proceedings twice.

“The way Yuvi batted, it was the game-changing innings, to be honest”, Kohli said after the victory. In the field, we were still 6 today.

Earlier, put in to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a flawless start as not only did they blast half-centuries each, but also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event.

The Indian batsmen were particularly brutal on Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz, who went for 87 runs in 8.4 overs before limping off injured, the most expensive spell of five overs or more in Champions Trophy history. “When he got out I took over but I think his innings was the difference”.

“And the way he batted, the way only he can strike the ball, hitting low full tosses for 4s and 6s, and even digging out yorkers for fours, was outstanding”.

Sharma went 43 balls without a boundary in the face of tight Pakistan bowling before cover-driving and pulling Wahab for a four and a six off successive deliveries.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations, and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.

Yuvraj was later named Man of the Match for his stupendous knock. “That gave all of us the confidence to start striking the ball well”. You just have to go and back yourself and tell the opposition that you’re here to attack.

“We took the momentum we had from the practice games into this match”. As we speak, India have cashed in on the good start and have started to up the ante, they are 127 for no loss after 23 overs.

“Everything was under control after 40 overs but we lost the plot in the last eight”, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said.

Rohit and Dhawan displayed some brilliant shots in order to boost the run rate.