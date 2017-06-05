Brilliant Virat Kohli steers India to victory over Pakistan

Meanwhile an admiring Kohli, one of the world’s leading batsmen, said of Yuvraj: “I felt like a club batter next to him”.

“We were in control for 40 overs but we lost the plot in the last eight overs”, the wicket-keeper added after what was the opening Group B match for both the Asian giants in a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day worldwide teams.

‘The gap between Indian and Pakistani teams is bigger than ever! They play spin really well, and majority are right-handers.

They slumped to a 124-run defeat and were found wanting in every discipline as one of sport’s most heated rivalries ended up in a one-sided romp.

The Indian Express called the triumph the “Mother of all Mismatches”, while The Times of India said it was an “Opening Statement” by the reigning title-holders.

“I have always been saying that we need to lay greater emphasis on one-day cricket in our domestic system, and play more one-day games, because you can’t evolve by playing a maximum of five 50-over matches a year in the domestic circuit”, Misbah said a year ago.

Pakistan’s fielding was particularly poor – they dropped several chances and their ground fielding was sloppy – with Arthur suggesting early errors set the tone for a bitterly disappointing performance. It was the same old Pakistan making the same mistakes all over again.

But everytime both teams returned to the field after rain, India looked much more determined, aggressive and focussed to score quickly and bowl fiercely. These things have all been too common in Pakistan cricket off late and one of the major reasons behind our decline in the shorter formats. Their plan is to be around 48 for 0 after 10 overs; in this match they were 46 for 0. Pakistan played like a No.8 side.

“I would give our fielding 6/10, and that also, I would give all 6 points to Ravindra Jadeja (because of the run out)”, he added. On the other hand, our batsmen adopted the same sedate and subdued style which made the already stiff target ever so hard. And we came back in, and so as a player who likes to play the long innings, till the end and usually plays like that for the team, it becomes very hard to find momentum every time you come back and all you gotta do is play yourself in again.

“Defending Rohit Sharma for his slow paced innings, Kolhi said, “Rohit was taking a bit of time, understandably so, because he was coming to global cricket after a long time”.

“We had everything under control in the Indian innings up to 40 overs, but then we lost the plot in the last eight and credit must go to the Indian batsmen”, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. “Strangely though, Sarfraz handed the other new ball to Imad Wasim despite the overcast conditions”, he wrote.

In a ideal world, Mohammad Irfan would have been the other fast bowler, making life infrequently uncomfortable, but he’s unavailable because he failed to report a corrupt approach.

The fielding gaffes began nearly immediately, Ahmed Shehzad fluffing a regulation stop at point to set a trend that peaked with Hasan Ali dropping Yuvraj on eight and sub-fielder Faheem Ashraf shelling Kohli on 43.

Ahmed’s rotation and choice of bowlers should also be scrutinised.