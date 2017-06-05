Brisbane parents charged with murder, torture

A couple in north Brisbane, Australia has been arrested and charged with the torture and murder of their two-year-old daughter, who died after suffering severe burns in a hot bath.

Police told reporters at the time Maddilyn-Rose had suffered severe burns stretching from her lower back to her feet.

Maddilyn-Rose Stokes, who would have turned three this month, died in hospital after paramedics found her unconscious at her family’s Northgate townhouse last month.

The toddler was scalded after her parents gave her a hot bath, police said.

“This investigation has been particularly hard and emotionally challenging due to the nature of the victim being a two year old girl suffering severe injuries”, Detective Inspector Tim Trezise of Brisbane police was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation as saying.

The charges come after Operation Papa Belveder was launched to investigate the toddler’s death, which involved the Boondall Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Homicide Investigation Unit and Child Trauma Taskforce.

The girl’s father Shane David Stokes, 30, and her mother Nicole Betty Moore were arrested earlier today and charged with murder and torture about 2.30pm. They have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death.